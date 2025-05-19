LGI Homes Announces Opening of Park Meadow at Walnut Grove in Vancouver, WA

LGI Homes announces Park Meadow at Walnut Grove, featuring 30 upgraded homes in Vancouver, Washington with modern amenities and designs.

Quiver AI Summary

LGI Homes has announced the opening of Park Meadow at Walnut Grove, a new community featuring 30 upgraded homes in Vancouver, Washington, near its existing neighborhood. This development offers homebuyers affordable options just minutes away from Downtown Vancouver and Portland, with six floor plans including three to five-bedroom designs that prioritize open spaces and modern features. Each home comes with LGI Homes' CompleteHome™ package, which includes luxury finishes and energy-efficient technologies. The community is conveniently located near parks, shopping centers, and excellent schools, providing a blend of suburban tranquility and easy access to city amenities. For more details or to schedule a tour, interested buyers can contact LGI Homes directly or visit their website.

Potential Positives

LGI Homes is expanding its presence in the desirable Walnut Grove area with the opening of Park Meadow at Walnut Grove, introducing 30 new upgraded homes, which underscores the company's commitment to growth and meeting homebuyer demand.

The new community features six thoughtfully designed floor plans, catering to various lifestyles and budgets while maintaining high-quality standards, enhancing LGI Homes' reputation for offering value to customers.

Park Meadow boasts modern amenities and energy-efficient features, which align with contemporary homebuyer preferences and contribute to a sustainable living environment.

The prime location offers easy access to urban amenities and outdoor recreational activities, making it an attractive option for families and individuals looking for a balanced lifestyle, enhancing the appeal of LGI Homes' offerings.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

What is Park Meadow at Walnut Grove?

Park Meadow at Walnut Grove is a new section of 30 upgraded homes by LGI Homes in Vancouver, Washington.

What types of homes are available at Park Meadow?

Park Meadow offers three, four, and five-bedroom layouts with modern designs and quality finishes.

What amenities are near Park Meadow?

Residents can enjoy Walnut Grove Neighborhood Park, shopping centers, excellent schools, and easy access to recreational activities.

What is included in LGI Homes’ CompleteHome™ package?

The package features quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, luxury vinyl plank flooring, and energy-efficient designs.

How can I get more information about Park Meadow?

For more information or to schedule a tour, call (888) 701-5370 ext. 970 or visit LGIHomes.com/ParkMeadow.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



PORTLAND, Ore., May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



LGI Homes



is excited to announce the opening of Park Meadow at Walnut Grove, a new section of 30 beautiful, upgraded homes located just down the street from the company’s existing community in the desirable Walnut Grove area of Vancouver, Washington. Building on the success of its original neighborhood, LGI Homes is proud to offer homebuyers another opportunity to own a brand-new home in this well-established and serene location.





“We’re excited to introduce Park Meadow at Walnut Grove, a new LGI Homes community offering affordable homeownership just minutes from Downtown Vancouver and Portland,” stated Armando Gonzales, Vice President of Sales for Portland. “With six thoughtfully designed floor plans to choose from, buyers can find a home that fits their lifestyle and budget without compromising on quality.”







Park Meadow



showcases a stunning lineup of new construction homes with spacious three-, four- and five-bedroom layouts. Designed with modern lifestyles in mind, every home features open entertaining areas, luxurious owner retreats, fully fenced back yards. landscaped front yards, and an impressive suite of included upgrades with LGI Homes’ CompleteHome™ package. This package offers features such as quartz countertops, stainless steel kitchen appliances (including the refrigerator), luxury vinyl plank flooring, energy-efficient features, and smart design elements such as ductless air handlers and double-pane Low-E windows.





Park Meadow offers a host of amenities designed to support active, outdoor lifestyles. Right down the street is Walnut Grove Neighborhood Park, a 3.7-acre park complete with a basketball court, children’s playground, walking trails, and open green space. A network of nearby parks and trail systems provide endless options for hiking, biking, fishing, and other recreational activities.





Located just 5 miles north of Downtown Vancouver and tucked away off I-5, Park Meadow provides homeowners with commuter-friendly access to all the city has to offer while maintaining the tranquility of suburban life. Homeowners at Park Meadow will appreciate proximity to excellent local schools, grocery stores like Safeway and Target, and shopping centers such as Vancouver Mall.





“This prime location provides convenient access to city attractions, outdoor recreation, great schools, and local dining and shopping. Park Meadow at Walnut Grove is a fantastic opportunity for families and individuals looking to own a brand-new, desirable home in a growing, vibrant area,” stated Gonzales.





Floor plans available at Park Meadow include:









American



– 3 bed / 2 bath / 1,157 sq. ft. – from $494,900



– 3 bed / 2 bath / 1,157 sq. ft. – from $494,900





Columbia



– 3 bed / 2 bath / 1,487 sq. ft. – from $559,900



– 3 bed / 2 bath / 1,487 sq. ft. – from $559,900





Henry



– 3 bed / 2.5 bath / 2,197 sq. ft. – from $594,900



– 3 bed / 2.5 bath / 2,197 sq. ft. – from $594,900





Kettle



– 3 bed / 2.5 bath / 2,159 sq. ft. – from $594,900



– 3 bed / 2.5 bath / 2,159 sq. ft. – from $594,900





Mercer



– 4 bed / 2.5 bath / 2,378 sq. ft. – from $629,900



– 4 bed / 2.5 bath / 2,378 sq. ft. – from $629,900





Pearl



– 5 bed / 3 bath / 2,592 sq. ft. – from $649,900







For more information or to schedule a tour, please call (888) 701-5370 ext. 970 or visit



LGIHomes.com/ParkMeadow



.







About LGI Homes







Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 36 markets in 21 states. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has closed over 75,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek’s list of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies. LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2024 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at



www.lgihomes.com









MEDIA CONTACT:







Rachel Eaton





(281) 362-8998 ext. 2560





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a0730e4e-c6c5-4da5-a3ca-3403b3429667





