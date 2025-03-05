LGI Homes Announces Closure of 351 Homes in February 2025 and 150 Active Selling Communities

LGI Homes closed 351 homes in February 2025 and operates 150 active selling communities.

LGI Homes, Inc. announced the closure of 351 homes in February 2025 and reported having 150 active selling communities as of February 28, 2025. The company, headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, has established itself as a leader in the homebuilding industry, employing an innovative approach to design and construction across 36 markets in 21 states. Since its founding in 2003, LGI Homes has closed over 75,000 homes and has consistently delivered profitable results. Recognized for its quality and customer service, the company was included in Newsweek’s list of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies and has received multiple workplace awards, including the Top Workplaces USA 2024 Award. For more information, visit their website.

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) today announced it closed 351 homes in February 2025.





As of February 28, 2025, the Company had 150 active selling communities.







About LGI Homes, Inc.







Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 36 markets in 21 states. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has closed over 75,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek’s list of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies. LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state, and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2024 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at



www.lgihomes.com



.





