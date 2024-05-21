LGF.A Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp Class A (LGF.A) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 05/23/2024, after the market closes.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Lions Gate Entertainment Corp Class A to post earnings of $0.11 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $1.11 billion. Last quarter, Lions Gate Entertainment Corp Class A beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.27 on estimates of $0.21. The stock fell by -13.15% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, LGF.A stock has fallen by -3.12%.

About Lions Gate Entertainment Corp Class A

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, family entertainment, digital distribution, new channel platforms and international distribution and sales. It operates through the following business segments: Motion Pictures, Media Networks and Television Production. The Motion Pictures segment consists of the development and production of feature films, acquisition of North American and worldwide distribution rights, North American theatrical, home entertainment and television distribution of feature films produced and acquired, and worldwide licensing of distribution rights to feature films produced and acquired. The Television Production segment involves in the development, production and worldwide distribution of television productions, including television series, television movies and mini-series and non-fiction programming. The Media Networks segment consists of starz networks, which includes the licensing of premium subscription video programming to U.S. multichannel video programming distributors; streaming services, which represents the Lionsgate legacy start-up direct to consumer streaming services on its subscription video-on-demand; and content & other, which includes the licensing of the Media Networks’ original series programming to digital media platforms, international television networks, home entertainment and other ancillary markets. The company was founded by Frank Guistra in 1987 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

