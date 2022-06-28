LGES to reevaluate investment plan for Arizona battery factory - spokesperson

SEOUL, June 29 (Reuters) - South Korean battery maker LG Energy Solution Ltd (LGES) 373220.KS plans to reevaluate its investment plan for a standalone Arizona battery factory due to the current economic environment in the United States, a company spokesperson said on Wednesday.

In March, LGES, which counts Tesla Inc TSLA.O, General Motors Co GM.N and Volkswagen AG VOWG_p.DE among its customers, announced plans to invest 1.7 trillion won ($1.3 billion) to build a battery factory in Arizona by 2024 to meet demand from startups and other North American customers.

($1 = 1,290.8000 won)

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang; Editing by Tom Hogue)

