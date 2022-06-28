US Markets
TSLA

LGES to reevaluate investment plan for Arizona battery factory - spokesperson

Contributor
Heekyong Yang Reuters
Published

South Korean battery maker LG Energy Solution Ltd (LGES) plans to reevaluate its investment plan for a standalone Arizona battery factory due to the current economic environment in the United States, a company spokesperson said on Wednesday.

SEOUL, June 29 (Reuters) - South Korean battery maker LG Energy Solution Ltd (LGES) 373220.KS plans to reevaluate its investment plan for a standalone Arizona battery factory due to the current economic environment in the United States, a company spokesperson said on Wednesday.

In March, LGES, which counts Tesla Inc TSLA.O, General Motors Co GM.N and Volkswagen AG VOWG_p.DE among its customers, announced plans to invest 1.7 trillion won ($1.3 billion) to build a battery factory in Arizona by 2024 to meet demand from startups and other North American customers.

($1 = 1,290.8000 won)

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((Heekyong.Yang@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TSLA GM

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular