LGES Q1 profit falls less than expected as battery sales to Tesla rise

Heekyong Yang Reuters
Byungwook Kim Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/KIM HONG-JI

South Korea's LG Energy Solution Ltd on Wednesday reported a smaller-than-expected 24% drop in quarterly profit as strong sales of its cylindrical batteries to Tesla Inc offset a hit to production due to chip shortages.

SEOUL, April 27 (Reuters) - South Korea's LG Energy Solution Ltd 373220.KS on Wednesday reported a smaller-than-expected 24% drop in quarterly profit as strong sales of its cylindrical batteries to Tesla Inc TSLA.O offset a hit to production due to chip shortages.

Operating profit declined to 259 billion won ($205.01 million) for the January-March period from 341 billion won a year earlier, said the South Korean battery giant, which also counts as customers General Motors Co GM.N and Volkswagen AG VOWG_p.DE.

An average of 16 analyst estimates was profit of 141 billion won, according to Refinitiv SmartEstimate.

Revenue rose 2.1% to 4.3 trillion won.

The company, which also supplies batteries to electric-vehicle maker Lucid, said last month it plans to invest 1.7 trillion won to build a battery factory in Arizona by 2024 to meet demand from prominent startups and other North American customers.

Shares of LGES, carved out of LG Chem Ltd 051910.KS in a market debut in January, were trading down 4.4% versus, the benchmark KOSPI's .KS11 1.9% fall as of 0013 GMT.

($1 = 1,263.3300 won)

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang and Byungwook Kim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Christopher Cushing)

