$LGCY Earnings Results: $LGCY Reports Quarterly Earnings

$LGCY ($LGCY) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported earnings of $0.21 per share, beating estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. The company also reported revenue of $18,580,000, beating estimates of $16,461,780 by $2,118,220.

$LGCY Insider Trading Activity

$LGCY insiders have traded $LGCY stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LGCY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT DEROSE has made 7 purchases buying 13,500 shares for an estimated $101,704 and 0 sales.

