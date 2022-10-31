LGBTQ+ Financial Strength & Stability

As LGBTQ+ History Month comes to a close, we pause to take stock of the state of LGBTQ+ finance and economic stability.

By many measures, the United States has made important progress over the past fifty years when it comes to LGBTQ+ rights. But the LGBTQ+ community still faces barriers to securing and retaining financial status, building wealth, and maintaining basic economic security.

Disruption of education, loss of housing and family connection, and discrimination in hiring come to mind as just a few of the implications of coming out can have on personal and financial security. A young person thrown out of their parents’ house upon revealing their identity is perhaps emblematic of the shock to personal and financial stability as a result of coming out, but this is far from the beginning or end of the situation, many other barriers loom large.

Almost half of LGBTQ+ Americans have experienced discrimination by someone in the financial services industry. In 34 states and 5 U.S. territories, LGBTQ+ adults have no state protection against discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity when applying for credit. As a result, 45% of the LGBTQ+ population today lives in a state in which they can be unfairly denied credit, mortgage, and lending services for themselves and their businesses. LGBTQ+ people similarly live with no state protections against housing discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity in 18 U.S. states today.

Movement Advancement Project

Equality Maps: Credit Nondiscrimination Laws (left side) | Equality Maps: Housing Nondiscrimination Laws (right side)

While the exclusion of entire groups of people from financial services is clearly reprehensible from an ethical perspective, there are also material benefits to the financial inclusion of LGBTQ+ community members in the fabric of our commercial, social, and civic society. Studies have indicated that greater social inclusion of LGBTQ+ community members has led to advancements in innovation and economic development. In fact, economist Lee Badgett of UMass Amherst has demonstrated a statistically significant mutual reinforcement between LGBT inclusion and GDP growth and that the exclusion of LGBTQ+ individuals has hampered growth across more than 120+ countries.

We know that business ownership and entrepreneurship can be a path to financial stability. We also know that many LGBTQ+ business founders face exclusion in the allocation of private equity capital. The focus of private equity capital on historically advantaged groups - white people, men, the highly educated, etc. - is well documented. Investment capital must be more evenly distributed, though, in order for entrepreneurship to be a viable option for members of marginalized communities.

Self-funding and garnering support from friends and family are the typical early steps along the entrepreneurial journey. As early as these first steps, LGBTQ+ founders and other founders living in situations of limited financial strength and connection are faced with difficulties.

LGBTQ+ founders frequently find themselves outside the circles of insider access, particularly in seeking out angel, VC, and PE funding. Within venture capital, for example, the landscape is fraught with exclusion and unanswered messages, with a total of less than 1% of venture funding supporting LGBTQ+ founders despite the LGBTQ+ population representing (conservatively) over 5.6% of the US population. For more on this, including our interviews with LGBTQ+ founders, read our white paper, Barriers and Exclusions, which illuminates how the challenges of the past have not remained there. Closed networks lead to closed doors.

Civil rights and economic freedoms are inextricably intertwined. We are not, it turns out, past the era and the need for “beards” and passing when we seek to do business as LGBTQ+ professionals. In speaking with founders, leaders, and professionals, we continue to hear stories of founders who bring along a “beard” to funding meetings. A beard is someone whose presence serves to mask aspects of someone else’s true self from others in a social or business setting.

Just last week, we spoke with a Latinx gay founder who has more than once brought along a white straight man as a beard to funding meetings. A lesbian professional has told us about how she will talk about a fictional husband, just to prevent unwanted sexual attention or discrimination when selling her business services. LGBTQ+ business leaders are working hard to overcome the barriers and discrimination they face every day, and the methods they employ reveal deep truths about the environments they are navigating.

It does not have to be this way. We can all choose to keep front-of-mind the presumptions, heuristics, and decision points that have historically been employed to determine which meetings to take, which investments to consider, and which businesses to engage.

Equality yields a strong social, financial, and civic return on investment, and capital allocation stands as a powerful tool to transform lives and communities.

Megan Kashner is Co-founder of Colorful Capital and a professor and Director of Social Impact at Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management. William Burckart is Co-founder of Colorful Capital and CEO of The Investment Integration Project, an applied research and consulting services firm that helps investors manage systemic societal and environmental risks.

Note: This article was written with the significant contributions of Jackson Block, a member of the Colorful Capital team.

