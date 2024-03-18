News & Insights

US Markets

L&G weighs potential sale of housebuilder Cala, source says

Credit: REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico

March 18, 2024 — 10:52 am EDT

Written by Iain Withers. for Reuters ->

LONDON, March 18 (Reuters) - British insurer Legal & General LGEN.L is lining up investment bank Rothschild to oversee a potential sale of its housebuilder arm Cala, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters, as new chief executive Antonio Simoes weighs a strategic overhaul.

Legal & General (L&G) has held discussions with Rothschild about potentially running a sales process for Cala, but no final decision on offloading the business has been made, the source said.

Sky News first reported on the discussions. Cala did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Simoes took the helm at the FTSE 100 company at the start of this year, and said earlier this month he was "taking a fresh perspective" on the business and planned to outline a new strategy at a capital markets event in June.

L&G has already refreshed its roster of advisers this year to help Simoes formulate a new strategy, including hiring Robey Warshaw and JPMorgan, Reuters reported earlier this month.

L&G took full control of British housebuilder Cala in 2018. In its last full set of accounts for 2022, Cala sold more than 3,000 homes and reported revenue of 1.4 billion pounds ($1.8 billion).

($1 = 0.7853 pounds)

(Reporting by Iain Withers. Editing by Anousha Sakoui and Sharon Singleton)

((Iain.Withers@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.