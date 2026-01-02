LG To Unveil 2026 LG Gram Lineup With Dual AI And Ultra-Light Design At CES

(RTTNews) - LG Electronics (066570.KS) announced on Friday that will introduce its 2026 LG gram lineup at CES 2026, highlighting a new ultra-light Aerominum material that enhances durability while maintaining a premium metallic design.

Select models feature advanced dual AI, combining on-device intelligence with cloud-based AI, and support Microsoft Copilot+ PC. The lineup also improves connectivity through enhanced gram Link and adds remote security via LG ThinQ.

Flagship models include the gram Pro 17, billed as the world's lightest 17-inch RTX laptop, and the gram Pro 16, an ultra-portable productivity-focused device.

LG is closed Friday trading at KRW 91,400, down KRW 500 or 0.54 percent on the Korean Stock Exchange.

