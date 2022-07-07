L&G sees double-digit growth in cash, capital generation at half year

LONDON, July 7 (Reuters) - British insurer Legal & General LGEN.L expects to deliver double-digit growth in cash and capital generation in the first half of the year, it said on Wednesday.

"Our year-to-date operating performance is in line with expectations, with cash and capital generation running slightly ahead of our five-year ambition and ROE (return on equity) at c. 20%," Chief Executive Nigel Wilson said.

"We remain confident in Legal & General's ability to grow profits sustainably and at attractive returns over the long-term."

