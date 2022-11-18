US Markets

L&G sees $12 mln hit to pensions unit from LDI fallout

Credit: REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico

November 18, 2022 — 02:51 am EST

Written by Iain Withers and Carolyn Cohn for Reuters ->

LONDON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - British insurer L&G LGEN.L said on Friday it expected a 10 million pound ($12 million) hit to revenue and profit in its pensions unit this year as a result of products being sold by clients amid recent chaos in Britain's pensions market.

L&G said in a trading update that a blow-up in liability-driven investment (LDI) strategies after the mini-budget of Liz Truss' short-lived government led to clients selling higher fee products to meet collateral requests.

The insurer said that as a result it expected annual revenue and profits in its direct benefit pension scheme business to decline by about 10 million pounds in 2022.

L&G is one of the biggest LDI investment managers in Britain, along with BlackRock and Insight Investment.

It said despite the hit, its expectations for its overall full-year profit and capital generation remained unchanged.

The insurer also welcomed reforms to ease capital rules for insurers laid out by finance minister Jeremy Hunt in Thursday's budget.

L&G said the proposed changes would give it more flexibility to invest and would likely boost the insurer's solvency ratio by 3-4 percentage points.

