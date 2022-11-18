US Markets

L&G sees $12 mln hit from LDI pensions fallout

November 18, 2022 — 02:23 am EST

Written by Iain Withers for Reuters ->

LONDON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - British insurer L&G LGEN.L said on Friday it expected a 10 million pound ($12 million) hit to its revenue and profit this year as a result of products being sold by clients amid recent chaos in Britain's pensions market.

L&G said in a trading update that a blow-up in liability-driven investment (LDI) strategies after the short-lived Liz Truss' government's mini-budget led to clients selling higher fee products to meet collateral requests.

The insurer said that as a result it expected annual revenue and profits in its direct benefit pension scheme business to reduce by about 10 million pounds in 2022.

($1 = 0.8394 pounds)

