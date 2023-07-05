L&G says IFRS 17 transition to make profit profile more "stable and predictable"

Adds shares, analyst comment and trading details from sixth paragraph

LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - Legal & General Group LGEN.L said on Wednesday its adoption of global accounting standard IFRS 17 would not alter its strategy, solvency or dividend plans, and it remained on track to achieve its 5-year ambitions.

The British insurer said it estimated its solvency coverage ratio to be approximately 225% as at June 30, and it expected to grow its dividend at 5% per year to its full financial year in 2024.

"Over 2020-2024, we expect to generate 8-9 billion pounds of capital, to grow EPS (earnings per share) faster than DPS (dividends per share), and cumulatively for net surplus generation to exceed dividends," the company said in a statement.

"Looking forwards, we expect the adoption of IFRS 17 to result in a more stable and predictable operating profit profile for L&G," it added.

Analysts at Jefferies however pointed out the group's divisional operating profit for its full year 2022 was 28% lower under the new accounting rules, largely due to the deferral of new business profits and assumption changes, compared with L&G's original guidance of a reduction in the range of 20-25%.

Shares were trading 1.2% lower at 0742 GMT, compared with a 0.4% fall in the FTSE 100.

Offering insight into more recent trading performance, the insurer said it had struck 6.8 billion pounds ($8.64 billion) of pension risk transfer deals in the year to date, with 5 billion pounds completed by the half-year.

"There has been a step-up in the number of pension schemes approaching the insurance market, alongside an increase in 1 billion pounds-plus transactions, with several more such pension schemes intending to complete transactions this year," L&G said, describing the 2023 pipeline as the largest it had seen.

L&G also said it had seen greater demand for individual lifetime and fixed-term annuities as a result of higher interest rates. It reported total annuity new business premiums of around 575 million pounds at end-June, 27% higher than the prior year.

($1 = 0.7868 pounds)

