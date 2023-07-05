L&G says IFRS 17 transition to make profit profile more "stable and predictable"

LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - Legal & General Group LGEN.L said on Wednesday its adoption of global accounting standard IFRS 17 would not alter its strategy, solvency or dividend plans, and it remained on track to achieve its 5-year ambitions.

The British insurer said it estimated its solvency coverage ratio to be approximately 225% as at June 30, and it expected to grow its dividend at 5% per year to its full financial year in 2024.

"Over 2020-2024, we expect to generate 8-9 billion pounds of capital, to grow EPS (earnings per share) faster than DPS (dividends per share), and cumulatively for net surplus generation to exceed dividends," the company said in a statement.

"Looking forwards, we expect the adoption of IFRS 17 to result in a more stable and predictable operating profit profile for L&G," it added.

(Reporting By Sinead Cruise, editing by Andres Gonzalez)

