World Markets

LG plans regional headquarter in Riyadh - Asharq TV

Contributors
Yasmin Hussein Reuters
Shakeel Ahmad Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

South Korea's LG Corp is planning to establish its regional headquarter in Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh, Asharq television reported on Tuesday.

DUBAI, Jan 18 (Reuters) - South Korea's LG Corp 003550.KS is planning to establish its regional headquarter in Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh, Asharq television reported on Tuesday.

LG's announcement comes as the president of the East Asian country is visiting the kingdom.

The world's top oil exporter and largest Arab economy in February said it would give foreign firms until the end of 2023 to set up headquarters in the country or risk losing out on government contracts.

The move has put the kingdom in competition with regional business hub the United Arab Emirates.

(Reporting by Yasmin Hussein and Shakeel Ahmad, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((shakeel.ahmad@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular