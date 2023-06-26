News & Insights

LG Innotek to increase investment in Vietnam to $2 bln - govt

June 26, 2023 — 06:26 am EDT

Written by Phuong Nguyen for Reuters ->

HANOI, June 26 (Reuters) - South Korean electronics company LG Innotek 011070.KS will raise its investment in its plant in the Vietnamese port city of Haiphong to $1 billion in the next two years, Vietnam's government said on Monday.

The move will take the company's total investment in the Southeast Asian country to about $2 billion, the government said in a statement. The announcement follows a visit to Vietnam by South Korea's president last week.

