LG Innotek Co. (KOSE:011070) Price Target Increased by 19.25% to 259,033.64

The average one-year price target for LG Innotek Co. (KOSE:011070) has been revised to ₩259,033.64 / share. This is an increase of 19.25% from the prior estimate of ₩217,211.43 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of ₩121,200.00 to a high of ₩346,500.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.73% from the latest reported closing price of ₩245,000.00 / share.

LG Innotek Co. Maintains 0.86% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 0.86%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.17. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.30% .

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 10 funds or institutions reporting positions in LG Innotek Co.. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 42.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 011070 is 0.02%, an increase of 187.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 40.94% to 42K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TEQKX - TIAA-CREF Emerging Markets Equity Index Fund Retail Class holds 13K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares , representing an increase of 12.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 011070 by 15.81% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 10K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares , representing a decrease of 8.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 011070 by 16.12% over the last quarter.

GEMYX - Emerging Markets Equity Fund Institutional holds 7K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares , representing an increase of 35.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 011070 by 14.45% over the last quarter.

PXF - Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF holds 4K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company.

NOEMX - Northern Emerging Markets Equity Index Fund holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares , representing an increase of 1.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 011070 by 3.56% over the last quarter.

