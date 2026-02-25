LG HelloVision (KOSE:037560) Price Target Decreased by 10.29% to 3,111.00

The average one-year price target for LG HelloVision (KOSE:037560) has been revised to ₩3,111.00 / share. This is a decrease of 10.29% from the prior estimate of ₩3,468.00 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of ₩3,030.00 to a high of ₩3,255.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 23.45% from the latest reported closing price of ₩2,520.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 15 funds or institutions reporting positions in LG HelloVision. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 16.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 037560 is 0.00%, an increase of 16.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.90% to 806K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 437K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 127K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 110K shares , representing an increase of 13.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 037560 by 19.02% over the last quarter.

DFEM - Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF holds 65K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 56K shares , representing an increase of 14.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 037560 by 13.40% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 45K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares , representing an increase of 68.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 037560 by 273.46% over the last quarter.

DFAX - Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF holds 31K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28K shares , representing an increase of 10.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 037560 by 14.17% over the last quarter.

