LG Group to invest $74.4 bln over next 5 years

March 26, 2024 — 09:59 pm EDT

Written by Jack Kim for Reuters ->

SEOUL, March 27 (Reuters) - South Korean conglomerate LG Group will invest 100 trillion won ($74.42 billion) within the country over the next five years, its holding company LG Corp 003550.KS said on Wednesday.

LG Group aims to ensure it remains competitive by allocating half of the domestic investment in future technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), environmentally clean technology and other growth fields such as batteries, auto parts, and next-generation displays, the company said in a statement.

It did not immediately offer a breakdown of the investment by affiliate companies, which include LG Electronics, petrochemical LG Chem 051910.KS and battery maker LG Energy Solution 373220.KS.

