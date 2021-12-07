US Markets
TSLA

LG Energy Solution's IPO set to raise at least $9.3 bln

Contributors
Heekyong Yang Reuters
Joyce Lee Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

South Korea battery maker LG Energy Solution's (LGES) planned initial public offering (IPO) is expected to raise at least 10.9 trillion won ($9.26 billion), Reuters calculations show, as it seeks funds to expand and meet booming demand for EV batteries.

Adds details

SEOUL, Dec 7 (Reuters) - South Korea battery maker LG Energy Solution's (LGES) planned initial public offering (IPO) is expected to raise at least 10.9 trillion won ($9.26 billion), Reuters calculations show, as it seeks funds to expand and meet booming demand for EV batteries.

LGES is LG Chem Ltd's 051910.KS wholly owned battery subsidiary, which supplies Tesla Inc TSLA.O, General Motor Co GM.N and Hyundai Motor Co 005380.KS among others.

The company said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday that it expects to offer 34 million new shares in an indicative range of 257,000-300,000 won per share.

It also plans to offer 8.5 million existing shares in the same price range, according to a separate filing.

KB Securities and Morgan Stanley will lead the proposed deal. Bank of America, Citigroup, Daishin Securities, Goldman Sachs and Shinhan Investment Corp have also been appointed as bookrunners.

($1 = 1,177.0600 won)

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang and Joyce Lee; editing by Richard Pullin, Kirsten Donovan)

((Heekyong.Yang@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TSLA GM

Latest US Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular