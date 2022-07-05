LG Energy Solution to supply batteries to Japan's Isuzu Motors -newspaper

SEOUL, July 5 (Reuters) - South Korea's LG Energy Solution 373220.KS is on track to supply Japanese commercial vehicle maker Isuzu Motors 7202.T with an estimated 1 trillion won ($763 million) or more worth of batteries, a South Korean newspaper reported on Tuesday.

LG Energy Solution is working with Isuzu to supply batteries for four years starting next year, starting with an electric vehicle version of the automaker's bestselling Elf truck, the Korea Economic Daily reported, citing unnamed industry sources.

The truck is expected to be equipped with LG Energy Solution's cylindrical batteries, the newspaper added.

LG Energy Solution declined comment on specific deals.

An Isuzu Motors representative could not be reached outside business hours.

($1 = 1,310.5800 won)

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang and Joyce Lee; editing by Jason Neely)

