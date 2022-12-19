US Markets

LG Energy Solution to invest $3.1 bln in S.Korea battery facility

December 19, 2022 — 01:43 am EST

SEOUL, Dec 19 (Reuters) - South Korean battery maker LG Energy Solution 373220.KS said on Monday it plans to invest 4 trillion won ($3.1 billion) from this year to 2026 in a facility making cylindrical batteries for electric vehicles.

The project in Ochang, South Korea, will include R&D and production facilities and related infrastructure, and is expected to add 1,800 employees, the company said in a statement.

($1 = 1,298.8400 won)

