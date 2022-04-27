LG Energy Solution sputters at the starting line

Reuters Reuters

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - South Korea’s LG Energy Solution has bumped along since its hotly anticipated listing in January. Results https://nam02.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.prnewswire.com%2Fnews-releases%2Flg-energy-solution-announces-first-quarter-2022-financial-results-301533805.html&data=05%7C01%7CThomas.Shum%40thomsonreuters.com%7C317372f680b2440c128f08da28c1031e%7C62ccb8646a1a4b5d8e1c397dec1a8258%7C0%7C0%7C637867106733606558%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C3000%7C%7C%7C&sdata=J4s7dkngca5HGa%2BvAkhn0zM4%2F6e%2BNz7C7ynXdFzt32w%3D&reserved=0 for its first quarter as a public company, unveiled on Wednesday, show why. The $76 billion battery maker’s operating profit fell 24% year-on-year to 259 billion won ($205 million), despite rising revenue. A major recall and costly materials weighed, while China’s lockdowns promise pain for the Tesla supplier in the second quarter.

While it has lost market share, LGES is still the world’s second-largest maker of electric-vehicle batteries, according to Bernstein. It’s also a surprisingly nimble giant, with a track record of breaking into new technology and markets early. That means it has an unrivalled combination of scale and geographic diversity, which should help it to recover from a rough quarter or two. Boss Kwon Young Soo reckons sales can grow 8% in 2022, and its battery order backlog is up around 15% from an earlier estimate this year.

Still, shares are priced at more than 100 times forward earnings compared to rival CATL’s 34 times, according to Refinitiv. The business will have to be fully charged to live up to investors’ high hopes. (By Katrina Hamlin)

