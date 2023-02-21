US Markets
F

LG Energy Solution signs non-binding pact with Ford, KOC Holding for Turkey battery JV

Credit: REUTERS/PHIL NOBLE

February 21, 2023 — 05:33 pm EST

Written by Joyce Lee for Reuters ->

SEOUL, Feb 22 (Reuters) - South Korean battery maker LG Energy Solution said on Wednesday it signed a memorandum of understanding with Ford F.N and KOC Holding KCHOL.IS for a joint venture to produce battery cells for commercial electric vehicles near Ankara, Turkey.

While the agreement is non-binding, production is intended to start in 2026 if all goes to plan, with the three parties committing to at least 25 gigawatt hours (GWh) of annual production capacity, LG Energy Solution said in a statement.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((joyce.lee@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

F

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.