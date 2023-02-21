LG Energy Solution signs non-binding pact with Ford, KOC Holding for Turkey battery JV

SEOUL, Feb 22 (Reuters) - South Korean battery maker LG Energy Solution said on Wednesday it signed a memorandum of understanding with Ford F.N and KOC Holding KCHOL.IS for a joint venture to produce battery cells for commercial electric vehicles near Ankara, Turkey.

While the agreement is non-binding, production is intended to start in 2026 if all goes to plan, with the three parties committing to at least 25 gigawatt hours (GWh) of annual production capacity, LG Energy Solution said in a statement.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Leslie Adler)

