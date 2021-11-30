LG Energy Solution receives preliminary approval for its IPO -Korea Exchange

SEOUL, Nov 30 (Reuters) - South Korea's LG Energy Solution (LGES) has received preliminary approval for its initial public offering, the Korea Exchange said on Tuesday.

LGES, LG Chem Ltd's 051910.KS wholly owned battery subsidiary which supplies Tesla Inc TSLA.O, General Motor Co GM.N and Hyundai Motor Co 005380.KS among others, filed for a review of its IPO plans in June.

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((Heekyong.Yang@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.