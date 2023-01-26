LG Energy Solution Q4 profit rises 214%, misses forecast

SEOUL, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Battery maker LG Energy Solution 373220.KS on Friday posted a 214% jump in quarterly profit, as it ramped up production to address a huge order backlog from automakers rushing to take a bigger bite out of the growing electric vehicle (EV) market.

The South Korean company, which supplies Tesla TSLA.O, General Motors Co GM.N and others, reported operating profit of 237 billion won ($192.92 million) for the October-December period, versus 76 billion won a year earlier.

That compared with an average analyst forecast of 256 billion won compiled by Refinitiv SmartEstimate.

($1 = 1,228.5000 won)

