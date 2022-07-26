World Markets
LG Energy Solution Q2 profit plunges 73%, misses estimates

Credit: REUTERS/KIM HONG-JI

SEOUL, July 27 (Reuters) - Tesla-supplier LG Energy Solution Ltd (LGES) 373220.KS posted on Wednesday a 73% plunge in quarterly profit versus a year earlier, hurt partly by rising raw material costs and COVID-19 curbs in China.

South Korea's LGES, which also sells electric vehicle (EV) batteries to automakers including General Motors Co GM.N, Ford Motor Co F.N and Volkswagen AG VOWG_p.DE, said its operating profit declined to 196 billion won ($149.48 million) for the April-June period from 724 billion won a year earlier.

The year-ago number included a large one-time gain.

This slightly missed an analyst forecast of 199 billion won from Refinitiv SmartEstimate.

($1 = 1,311.2200 won)

