LG Energy Solution Q2 profit jumps 136% on strong demand for EV batteries

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

July 26, 2023 — 08:10 pm EDT

SEOUL, July 27 (Reuters) - South Korea's LG Energy Solution Ltd 373220.KS on Thursday posted a 136% jump in quarterly profit, helped by rising demand for electric vehicle (EV) batteries.

The company, which supplies General Motors Co GM.N, Tesla Inc TSLA.O, and others, reported an operating profit of 461 billion won ($362.68 million) for the April-June period, versus 196 billion won a year earlier.

That compared with the company's estimate of 612 billion won announced earlier this month and an average analyst forecast of 641 billion won compiled by Refinitiv SmartEstimate.

LGES said it had reflected one-off cost of 151 billion won for General Motors' Bolt electric vehicle recall.

Revenue for the quarter rose 73% to 8.8 trillion won, LG Energy said in a regulatory filing.

($1 = 1,271.1000 won)

