SEOUL, June 8 (Reuters) - South Korea's battery maker LG Energy Solution Ltd has applied for preliminary approval for an initial public offering, Korea Exchange said on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((Heekyong.Yang@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.