LG Energy says it will invest $4.5 billion in U.S. through 2025

Credit: REUTERS/KIM HONG-JI

LG Energy Solution said Thursday it plans to invest another $4.5 billion in the United States in its battery business through 2025 and add 10,000 direct and indirect jobs as it considers building two new U.S. plants, a company executive told reporters.

The Korean supplier, a unit of LG Chem , has been in a battle with cross-town rival SK Innovation after it alleged that SK stole trade secrets. The U.S. International Trade Commission sided with LG Chem in February, but SK Innovation has lobbied the White House to overturn the decision warning it would force it to halt production on a new factory in Georgia. (Reporting by David Shepardson) ((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;)) Keywords: LG CHEM SK INNOVATION/ (URGENT)

