LG Electronics Slips To Loss In Q4, Despite Higher Sales

January 27, 2023 — 02:30 am EST

(RTTNews) - LG Electronics Inc. (LGEPF.OB, LGEJY.OB, LGEIY.OB, LGEAF.OB), a South Korean electronic major, reported Friday that its fourth-quarter net loss was 212.4 billion Korean won, compared to last year's profit of 21.3 billion won.

Net loss before tax was 566.3 billion won, compared to profit of 192.0 billion won a year ago. Operating income was 69.3 billion won, sharply lower than prior year's 745.3 billion won.

Sales for the quarter were 21.86 billion won, up from prior year's 20.78 billion won.

