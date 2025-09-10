LG Electronics Showcases Xbox And Zoom Integration In Cars

(RTTNews) - LG Electronics Ltd (LGEAF.OB, LGEIY.OB, LGEJY.OB, LGEPF.OB) is redefining the in-vehicle experience with its webOS-based Automotive Content Platform (ACP), bringing immersive entertainment and seamless connectivity to the Software-Defined Vehicle (SDV) era. At IAA MOBILITY 2025 in Munich, Germany, LG showcased its future mobility vision and announced strategic partnerships with Xbox and Zoom, transforming vehicles into dynamic, software-driven hubs.

LG ACP will soon integrate the Xbox app, allowing passengers with Game Pass Ultimate, a Bluetooth controller, and internet access to stream and play hundreds of titles—including Doom: The Dark Ages and Forza Horizon 5—directly from the vehicle's infotainment system via cloud gaming.

The addition of a native Zoom app will enable video conferencing and remote collaboration inside vehicles, supporting productivity on the move while maintaining a distraction-reduced interface for safer driving.

Building on the success of webOS in over 240 million smart TVs, LG ACP offers access to streaming platforms like Netflix, Disney+, YouTube, Baby Shark World, TVING, WAVVE, and more. Upcoming additions include RakutenTV, Joyn, Vasari, and U-NEXT, expanding content availability across regions.

LG aims to deploy ACP in 20 million vehicles by 2030, extending its application to commercial fleets. As a core component of PlayWare within LG's SDV suite AlphaWare, ACP delivers high-definition content and a user-centric experience that transforms vehicles into connected living environments.

