LG Electronics says it aims to achieve $77 bln in sales by 2030

Adds details

SEOUL, July 12 (Reuters) - LG Electronics 066570.KS said on Wednesday it is targetting 100 trillion won ($77 billion) in sales by 2030 and plans some 50 trillion won of investment as the company announced its future strategy.

The South Korean company also said in a regulatory filing it is aiming for an operating profit margin of 7% by 2030.

It plans to pivot to a platform-based service business, grow its vehicle components business and others catering to corporate clients, and enter new markets such as electric vehicle charging and digital healthcare, LG said.

($1 = 1,292.1700 won)

(Reporting by Hyunsu Yim, Soo-hyang Choi and Joyce Lee Editing by Ed Davies)

((soohyang.choi@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.