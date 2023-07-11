News & Insights

LG Electronics says it aims to achieve $77 bln in sales by 2030

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

July 11, 2023 — 08:51 pm EDT

Written by Hyunsu Yim, Soo-hyang Choi, Joyce Lee for Reuters ->

Adds details

SEOUL, July 12 (Reuters) - LG Electronics 066570.KS said on Wednesday it is targetting 100 trillion won ($77 billion) in sales by 2030 and plans some 50 trillion won of investment as the company announced its future strategy.

The South Korean company also said in a regulatory filing it is aiming for an operating profit margin of 7% by 2030.

It plans to pivot to a platform-based service business, grow its vehicle components business and others catering to corporate clients, and enter new markets such as electric vehicle charging and digital healthcare, LG said.

($1 = 1,292.1700 won)

(Reporting by Hyunsu Yim, Soo-hyang Choi and Joyce Lee Editing by Ed Davies)

((soohyang.choi@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.