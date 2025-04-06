Markets

LG Electronics Reports Record Q1 Revenue Of KRW 22.7 Tln

April 06, 2025 — 11:43 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - LG Electronics Ltd. (LGEPF.OB, LGEJY.OB, LGEIY.OB, LGEAF.OB) announced its preliminary earnings results for the first-quarter of 2025, reporting a consolidated revenue of 22.7 trillion Korean Won and operating profit of 1.3 trillion Won.

This marks the first time its first-quarter revenue has exceeded 22 trillion Won. Operating profit exceeded 1 trillion Won for the sixth consecutive year, continuing to reflect a stable profit structure. Increased revenue from high-margin areas created a strong operating leverage effect, helping to sustain a stable profit structure, the company said.

In the residential market, LG plans to maintain its leadership with AI-powered innovations. Additionally, in industrial and power-generation sectors, the company is actively pursuing new opportunities with large-scale chiller systems, the company said.

