LG Electronics Q4 Profit Down, Sales Rise; Stock Dips

(RTTNews) - South Korean electronics major LG Electronics Inc. (LGEPF.OB) reported Thursday that its fourth-quarter net income plunged to 21.3 billion Korean won from last year's 262.3 billion won.

Operating income declined to 677.7 billion won from 862.7 billion won last year. Sequentially, operating income increased.

Gross Profit increased to 4.74 trillion won from last year's 4.29 trillion won.

Sales in the fourth quarter grew to 21.01 trillion won from prior year's 17.40 trillion won.

The company noted that with the official closure of the LG Mobile Communications Co. in the second quarter, the prior year's results have been adjusted to reflect the change.

In South Korea, LG Electronics shares traded at 124,000 won, down 3.88 percent.

