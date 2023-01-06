Markets

LG Electronics Q4 Operating Income Down 91.2%

January 06, 2023 — 02:56 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - LG Electronics Inc. (LGEPF.OB, LGEJY.OB, LGEIY.OB, LGEAF.OB), a South Korean electronic major, reported that its fourth quarter consolidated operating income was 65.5 billion Korean won, representing a year-on-year decrease of 91.2%.

But quarterly consolidated sales were 21.86 trillion won, representing a quarter-on-quarter increase of 3.2% and a year-on-year increase of 5.2%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.