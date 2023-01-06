LG Electronics Q4 Operating Income Down 91.2%

(RTTNews) - LG Electronics Inc. (LGEPF.OB, LGEJY.OB, LGEIY.OB, LGEAF.OB), a South Korean electronic major, reported that its fourth quarter consolidated operating income was 65.5 billion Korean won, representing a year-on-year decrease of 91.2%.

But quarterly consolidated sales were 21.86 trillion won, representing a quarter-on-quarter increase of 3.2% and a year-on-year increase of 5.2%.

