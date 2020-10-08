Markets

LG Electronics Q3 Operating Income, Sales Climb; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - LG Electronics Inc. (LGEPF.OB, LGEJY.OB, LGEIY.OB, LGEAF.OB) reported Thursday that its third-quarter operating income climbed 22.7 percent to 959.0 billion Korean won from last year's 781.4 billion won. Sequentially, operating income climbed 93.6 percent.

In the third quarter, consolidated sales amounted to 16.92 trillion won, up 7.8 percent from 15.70 trillion won last year. Sales grew 31.8 percent from the preceding second quarter.

In South Korea, LG Electronics shares were trading at 93,300 won, down 2.91 percent.

