Markets

LG Electronics Q2 Operating Income Down 24.4%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - LG Electronics Inc. (LGEPF.OB, LGEJY.OB, LGEIY.OB, LGEAF.OB) reported that its second-quarter operating income was 493.1 billion Korean Won, representing a year-on-year decrease of 24.4%. It represented a quarter-on-quarter decrease of 54.8%.

Quarterly sales were 12.83 trillion Won, down 17.9% from last year. It represented quarter-on-quarter decrease of 12.9%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular