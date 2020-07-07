LG Electronics Q2 Operating Income Down 24.4%

(RTTNews) - LG Electronics Inc. (LGEPF.OB, LGEJY.OB, LGEIY.OB, LGEAF.OB) reported that its second-quarter operating income was 493.1 billion Korean Won, representing a year-on-year decrease of 24.4%. It represented a quarter-on-quarter decrease of 54.8%.

Quarterly sales were 12.83 trillion Won, down 17.9% from last year. It represented quarter-on-quarter decrease of 12.9%.

