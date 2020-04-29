LG Electronics Q1 Profit Surges

(RTTNews) - LG Electronics Inc. (LGEPF.OB, LGEJY.OB, LGEIY.OB, LGEAF.OB) reported that its net income for the first-quarter 2020 significantly increased to 1.09 trillion Korean Won from 578.0 billion won in the same quarter last year.

Quarterly operating profit improved 21.1 percent to 1.09 trillion won or $921.47 million from last year, making this only the second time in history when quarterly operating profit exceeded 1 trillion won, the company said.

Consolidated revenue for the quarter declined to 14.73 trillion won or $12.45 billion from 14.92 trillion won in the previous year.

The Home Appliance & Air Solution unit reported first-quarter revenues of 5.42 trillion won or $4.58 billion and operating profit of 753.5 billion won or $636.8 million. Revenues were virtually unchanged from the first quarter last year, the effect of softer global demand during the pandemic offset by higher sales in Korea of steam appliances such as washers, dryers, dishwashers and the LG Styler clothing care system, reflecting consumer interest in health and hygiene.

The Home Entertainment division posted first-quarter revenues of 2.97 trillion Won or $2.51 billion, a decrease of 4.8 percent from the same period last year as a result of component supply constraints and slowing global demand due to lower consumer confidence.

The LG Mobile Communications company reported first-quarter sales of 998.6 billion Won or $843.9 million, narrowing its operating loss to 237.8 billion Won or $200.96 million from the previous quarter. Sales decreased nearly 34 percent from last year's first quarter, primarily due to supply disruptions from Chinese partners.

In a separate press release, LG Electronics said it filed an intellectual property infringement lawsuit against Beko Deutschland GmbH in Mannheim District Court in Germany for infringement of a patent for steam technology that protects certain garments from damage.

The suit focuses on the user interface of LG washing machines featuring TrueSteam technology. The patent being protected prevents steam from being dispersed in certain wash cycles where heat-sensitive garments may be damaged.

