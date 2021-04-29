Markets

LG Electronics Q1 Profit Rises; Sees Growth In Q2 Profit, Sales - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - South Korea's LG Electronics Inc. (LGEPF.OB, LGEJY.OB, LGEIY.OB, LGEAF.OB) reported Thursday that its first-quarter net income increased to 1.17 trillion Korean Won from last year's 1.09 trillion won.

Pre-tax net income grew to 1.49 trillion won from last year's 1.39 trillion won.

Operating income improved to 1.52 trillion won from prior year's 1.09 trillion won.

Sales were 18.81 trillion won, 27.7 percent higher than 14.73 trillion won a year ago.

Looking ahead for the second quarter, the company expects sales to grow significantly year-on-year affected by strong sales in appliance and TV on the back of the recovering demand in the global market, and increased sales in the vehicle component business.

Operating profit is expected to improve year-on-year.

In South Korea, LG Electronics shares were trading at 162,000 won, down 1.22 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular