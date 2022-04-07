Markets

LG Electronics Q1 Operating Profit, Sales Rise - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - South Korean electronics major LG Electronics Inc. (LGEPF.OB) announced Thursday its preliminary first-quarter operating profit of 1.9 trillion Korean won, 6.4 percent higher than the same quarter the previous year.

LG reported revenues of 21.1 trillion won in the first quarter, 18.5 percent higher than last year.

