News & Insights

Markets

LG Electronics Q1 Net Income Rises, Operating Income Down

April 25, 2024 — 03:37 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - South Korean electronic appliances major LG Electronics Ltd. reported Thursday that its first-quarter net income, on K-IFRS basis, was 585.4 billion Korean Won, higher than last year's 546.5 billion won.

Net income before tax also grew to 978.4 billion won from last year's 933.7 billion won.

Operating income, meanwhile, dropped to 1.34 billion won from prior year's 1.50 billion won.

Gross Profit was 5.39 billion won, higher than last year's 5.17 billion won.

Sales grew to 21.10 billion won from last year's 20.42 billion won.

In South Korea, LG Electronics shares closed Thursday's trading at 90,600 won, down 1.74 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.