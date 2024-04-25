LG Electronics Q1 Net Income Rises, Operating Income Down

(RTTNews) - South Korean electronic appliances major LG Electronics Ltd. reported Thursday that its first-quarter net income, on K-IFRS basis, was 585.4 billion Korean Won, higher than last year's 546.5 billion won.

Net income before tax also grew to 978.4 billion won from last year's 933.7 billion won.

Operating income, meanwhile, dropped to 1.34 billion won from prior year's 1.50 billion won.

Gross Profit was 5.39 billion won, higher than last year's 5.17 billion won.

Sales grew to 21.10 billion won from last year's 20.42 billion won.

In South Korea, LG Electronics shares closed Thursday's trading at 90,600 won, down 1.74 percent.

