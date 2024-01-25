LG Electronics Posts Highest Annual Revenue In History

(RTTNews) - LG Electronics Inc. (LG) reported 2023 consolidated revenue of 84.2 trillion Korean won and an operating profit of 3.55 trillion Korean won. LG's core business of home appliances and the vehicle components business posted combined revenue exceeding 40 trillion won. The LG Home Appliance & Air Solution Company achieved revenue of 30.14 trillion won.

In the coming year, LG Electronics will accelerate a shift in business model towards future readiness, including Direct-to-Consumer initiatives. It plans to expand the deployment of home appliance operating systems and extend subscription services to international markets.

