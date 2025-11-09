LG Electronics Inc. - Preferred Stock (KOSE:066575) Price Target Increased by 17.25% to 61,073.75

The average one-year price target for LG Electronics Inc. - Preferred Stock (KOSE:066575) has been revised to ₩61,073.75 / share. This is an increase of 17.25% from the prior estimate of ₩52,090.59 dated October 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of ₩47,071.38 to a high of ₩82,085.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.02% from the latest reported closing price of ₩53,100.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 17 funds or institutions reporting positions in LG Electronics Inc. - Preferred Stock. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 10.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 066575 is 0.01%, an increase of 2.08%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.03% to 596K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 251K shares representing 1.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 153K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SCHF - Schwab International Equity ETF holds 42K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 41K shares , representing an increase of 1.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 066575 by 7.98% over the last quarter.

SIEMX - SIT EMERGING MARKETS EQUITY FUND - CLASS F, effective 1-31-2017 holds 39K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEU - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares holds 37K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 34K shares , representing an increase of 6.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 066575 by 8.79% over the last quarter.

