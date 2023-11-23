LG Electronics Establishes Overseas Sales And Marketing Division

(RTTNews) - LG Electronics Ltd. (LGEPF.OB, LGEJY.OB, LGEIY.OB, LGEAF.OB) has established Overseas Sales and Marketing division, which will report directly to LG CEO William Cho, the South Korean electronic appliances major said in a statement.

The Overseas Sales division will be led by Thomas Yoon, who previously served as the president and CEO of LG Electronics North America.

The new division will manage overseas sales subsidiaries in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America and Asia; Global Marketing Group; and the Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) Sales Business Group.

LG noted that the Home Appliance & Air Solution or H&A Company will establish an engineering sales division under the Air Solution Business to enhance the engineering capabilities to maximize business synergy in heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), its core B2B business area.

In addition, the Home Beauty Business will be transferred from the Home Entertainment Company to the H&A Company to create synergy with existing strong product lineups in 'Home' spaces.

LG noted that the Home Entertainment or HE Company is set to further accelerate its transition to become a media and entertainment powerhouse. To strengthen the smart TV operating system webOS, the webOS SW Development Group will be established for direct reporting to Park Hyoung-sei, president of the HE company. Also, the eXtended Reality (XR) Business Division will be established directly under the headquarters.

President Park has been promoted in recognition of his contribution to upgrading the company's business portfolio, the company said.

The Business Solutions (BS) company will expand sales and business operations in major regions such as North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America and Asia. The current B2B India Business Department will be upgraded into the B2B India Business Division to maintain continuous growth in the country.

