LG Electronics Bags Indonesia AI Data Center Cooling System Deal; Terms Not Disclosed

August 22, 2025 — 09:54 am EDT

(RTTNews) - LG Electronics Inc (LGEPF.OB), on Friday announced a contract to provide cooling solutions for an AI data center currently under development in Jakarta, Indonesia, by LG Sinarmas Technology Solutions.

However, the financial terms of the deal were undisclosed.

The facility is scheduled to begin operations in the second half of 2026.

LG Sinarmas, the developer of the center, is a joint venture between LG CNS and Sinar Mas Group.

As per the deal, LG will supply a package of chillers and room cooling systems such as computer room air handlers, air handling units, computer room air conditioners or CRAC, and fan wall units.

A customized building management system will also be implemented for integration.

LG's package includes a Water-cooled Oil-free Centrifugal Chiller featuring a lubricant-free structure and magnetic bearing technology to deliver energy efficiency while minimizing vibrations and noise.

It is equipped with a machine learning-based surge protection system to aid during unexpected power outages at the center.

James Lee, president of the LG ES Company, said, "This project in Jakarta demonstrates LG's ability to lead large-scale, essential infrastructure initiatives for AI data centers. Leveraging our advanced technologies, and via seamless collaboration with LG CNS and LG Energy Solution, we will continue to expand our presence in global HVAC business area."

LG said it aims to increase the annual sales of its chiller business to $720 million and to more than triple its orders for data center cooling solutions over the next two years.

In South Korea, LG shares closed Friday's trading 0.95% lower at 36550 Korean won.

