LG Display turns to profit in Q4 on holiday demand

SEOUL, Jan 24 (Reuters) - South Korean flatscreen maker LG Display 034220.KS posted on Wednesday its first profit in seven quarters on increased shipments of smartphone screens and TV panels during the year-end holiday season.

The Apple AAPL.O supplier posted an operating profit of 132 billion won ($98.67 million) for the October-December quarter, versus a loss of 876 billion won a year earlier.

The result matched LG Display's estimate of 132 billion won released earlier this month.

Revenue rose 1% from a year earlier, to 7.4 trillion won.

($1 = 1,337.7400 won)

(Reporting by Joyce Lee and Heekyong Yang)

