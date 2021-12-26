LG Display To Introduce New Transparent OLED Solutions

(RTTNews) - LG Display said that it will introduce its new Transparent OLED solutions at CES 2022.

The company said it is preparing to take the wraps off its latest concept, 'OLED Shelf,' which combines two Transparent OLED displays, one above the other, and seamlessly blends into any living room decoration while adding a touch of elegance as it is hanging off from the shelf on the wall.

The OLED Shelf is perfect for displaying TV shows or gallery paintings while running in its Always on Display Mode, further demonstrating Transparent OLED displays' ability to transform any home interior into a living space that exudes modernity, the company said in a statement.

LG Display is also set to unveil its 'Shopping Managing Showcase,' a Transparent OLED display fitted inside a wooden display stand, which will reinvent the offline shopping experience.

Ideal for luxurious department stores, the Shopping Managing Showcase can display eye-catching visual content on the screen that harmonizes with the products on display behind to better grab the attention of shoppers and elevate the ambience of the place, the company said.

LG Display will be showcasing its 'Smart Window' which is specially designed for the office of the future.

