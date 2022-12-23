US Markets
LG Display to halt production of liquid crystal display TV panels in South Korea

Credit: REUTERS/LISI NIESNER

December 23, 2022 — 02:30 am EST

SEOUL, Dec 23 (Reuters) - South Korea's LG Display Co Ltd 034220.KS said on Friday it plans to halt the production of its liquid-crystal display (LCD) TV panels in South Korea due to intensifying competition.

The Apple Inc AAPL.O supplier expects the decision to halt production of LCD TV panels would not have impact on its normal business activities, LG Display said in a regulatory filing.

