LG Display to halt production of liquid crystal display TV panels in South Korea

SEOUL, Dec 23 (Reuters) - South Korea's LG Display Co Ltd 034220.KS said on Friday it plans to halt the production of its liquid-crystal display (LCD) TV panels in South Korea due to intensifying competition.

The Apple Inc AAPL.O supplier expects the decision to halt production of LCD TV panels would not have impact on its normal business activities, LG Display said in a regulatory filing.

(Reporting by Hyunsu Yim and Heekyong Yang; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((Hyunsu.Yim@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.