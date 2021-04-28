US Markets
AAPL

LG Display reports strong Q1 profit on rising panel price boost

Contributors
Heekyong Yang Reuters
Joyce Lee Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/© Kim Hong-Ji / Reuters

South Korea's LG Display Co Ltd on Wednesday swung to a profit for the January-March quarter, its third consecutive quarterly profit, helped by rising panel prices driven by TV and laptop demand due to prolonged stay-at-home trends.

SEOUL, April 28 (Reuters) - South Korea's LG Display Co Ltd 034220.KS on Wednesday swung to a profit for the January-March quarter, its third consecutive quarterly profit, helped by rising panel prices driven by TV and laptop demand due to prolonged stay-at-home trends.

The display maker that supplies Apple Inc AAPL.O reported an operating profit of 523 billion won ($469.76 million) for the first quarter compared with an operating loss of 362 billion won in the same period a year earlier.

($1 = 1,113.3300 won)

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang and Joyce Lee, editing by Louise Heavens)

((Heekyong.Yang@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AAPL

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular